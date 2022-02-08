Raymond James Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $20.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 82,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,143. The firm has a market cap of $498.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.