RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. RCI Hospitality posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RICK. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RICK traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.52. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,427. The company has a market cap of $698.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.08. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.73%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

