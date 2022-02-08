Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,270.45 ($98.32).

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

