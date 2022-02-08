Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RCON stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

