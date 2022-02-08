Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at BTIG Research

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. started coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 12.80.

Redbox stock opened at 2.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 7.25. Redbox has a twelve month low of 2.00 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

