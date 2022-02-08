RedFOX Labs (RFOX) One Day Volume Tops $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00299803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00105068 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs' total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs' official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, "RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. "

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

