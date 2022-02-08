Refinable Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.24 or 0.07137736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.96 or 0.99786523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

