Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $622.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $626.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

