Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 3,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 644,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

