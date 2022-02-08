Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 256,700 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 256,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Zai Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,824,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $187.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

