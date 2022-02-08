Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $25.54 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

