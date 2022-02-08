Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Life Storage stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

