Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.87) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.32) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.78) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.83 ($48.08).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €34.72 ($39.91) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.69. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($84.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($115.75).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

