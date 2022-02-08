Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.