Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.45. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 79,326 shares traded.

RTOKY has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

