REPO (REPO) 1-Day Volume Hits $656,749.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $656,749.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.19 or 0.07059873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00052361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.53 or 0.99489626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006271 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

