Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenable in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.62. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.