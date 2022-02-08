Research Analysts Set Expectations for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.05 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

