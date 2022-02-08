Resideo Technologies (REZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

