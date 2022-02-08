ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.
ResMed has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.
Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.
In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,025 shares of company stock worth $13,018,603 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
