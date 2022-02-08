ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

ResMed has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,025 shares of company stock worth $13,018,603 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

