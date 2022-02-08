Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.19. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 276,200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of C$133.81 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

In related news, Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

