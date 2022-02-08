REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of REV Group worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $884.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

