RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

RGCO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RGC Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

RGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.