RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of -0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.