Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,732,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.78% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $60,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $444.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

RIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

