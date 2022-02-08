Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,840 ($65.45) to GBX 5,100 ($68.97) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.59) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($73.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,146.67 ($69.60).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,603 ($75.77) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £90.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,075.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,110.71.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.11), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,001.41).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

