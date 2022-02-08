Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.10.

NYSE:RIO opened at $76.64 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 637,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,593,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

