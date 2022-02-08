Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
NYSEARCA RMM opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $21.97.
In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
