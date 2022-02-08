Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

