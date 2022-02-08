RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of RSF stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $20.19.
About RiverNorth Specialty Finance
