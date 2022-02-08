RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) by 1,244.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,993 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 2.62% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of RMGC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

