Robust Token One Day Volume Reaches $2,381.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $21.09 or 0.00048107 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $726,779.92 and $2,381.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.00 or 0.07060614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,834.87 or 1.00000195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00056245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006328 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

