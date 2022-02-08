Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $164.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.81.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHHBY. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.
