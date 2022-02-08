Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

