Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,752 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

