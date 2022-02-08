Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter worth $120,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 77.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 242.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMT stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

