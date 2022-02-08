Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $668,000 Stock Position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $439.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,497 shares of company stock valued at $241,708. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

