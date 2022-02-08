Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at $144,000.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

