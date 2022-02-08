Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,877 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.