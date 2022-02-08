Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 23,916 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 119.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.