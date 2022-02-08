Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 66,200 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

