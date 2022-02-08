Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 145,752 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,752 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 160,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

