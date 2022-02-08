Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,762 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth $188,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

ATAX stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $439.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,497 shares of company stock valued at $241,708. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.