Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Purchases $381,480.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,811. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

