Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.630-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.250-$15.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.08. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

