Rosenblatt Securities Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $156.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.22.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

