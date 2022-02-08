Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 73.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

