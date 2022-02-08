Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,386 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 68,819 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 117,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 305,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of RMT stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.