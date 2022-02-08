RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.60

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 35815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.83) to €39.10 ($44.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($44.02) to €42.50 ($48.85) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

