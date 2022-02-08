Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
Shares of Sasol stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.71.
About Sasol
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
