Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.