Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. GameStop makes up approximately 5.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop stock opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $348.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

